Naya Rivera's sister is 'showing up' for her nephew
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 01:04s - Published
Naya Rivera's sister is 'showing up' for her nephew
Naya Rivera's sister, Nickayla, has appealed for "compassion" and insisted she is "showing up" for her nephew following reports she has moved in with her late sibling's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.
