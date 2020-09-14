Naya Rivera's sister is 'showing up' for her nephew Bang Media - Duration: 01:04s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:04s - Published Naya Rivera's sister is 'showing up' for her nephew Naya Rivera's sister, Nickayla, has appealed for "compassion" and insisted she is "showing up" for her nephew following reports she has moved in with her late sibling's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Has Moved in with Ryan Dorsey to Help Raise Josey (Report) The late Naya Rivera‘s younger sister Nickayla has reportedly moved in with her ex-husband Ryan...

Just Jared - Published 11 hours ago



