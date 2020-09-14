Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naya Rivera's sister is 'showing up' for her nephew

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Naya Rivera's sister is 'showing up' for her nephew

Naya Rivera's sister is 'showing up' for her nephew

Naya Rivera's sister, Nickayla, has appealed for "compassion" and insisted she is "showing up" for her nephew following reports she has moved in with her late sibling's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Has Moved in with Ryan Dorsey to Help Raise Josey (Report)

The late Naya Rivera‘s younger sister Nickayla has reportedly moved in with her ex-husband Ryan...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

Paralyzed4BTRxX

Sadi |-/\ RT @PopCrave: Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla responds to salacious reports claiming she moved in with Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey: "In th… 21 minutes ago

noelle_carlie

Noelle Carlie RT @people: Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Says She's 'Showing Up' for Nephew Josey, 5, After Actress' Death​ https://t.co/EnEfPyaHR3 3 hours ago

entenkwkm

Entertainment Trends in the World & Reactions! “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family,“ Nickayla Rivera wrote on… https://t.co/xzBO8qFP39 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera among those remembered at Emmys [Video]

Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera among those remembered at Emmys

Singer H.E.R. appeared on stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center to sing an emotional version of "Nothing Compares 2 U".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera amongst those remembered at Emmy Awards [Video]

Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera amongst those remembered at Emmy Awards

Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera and Regis Philbin were among those remembered during the Emmy Awards' In Memoriam segment, for which H.E.R. provided a musical accompaniment.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:36Published
Need2Know: Naya Rivera Update, Georgia Deputy Fired, Calif. Cops Shot [Video]

Need2Know: Naya Rivera Update, Georgia Deputy Fired, Calif. Cops Shot

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, September 14, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:33Published