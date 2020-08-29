Naya Rivera's sister responds to reports she's living with actress' ex Ryan Dorsey

In July, Naya Rivera tragically drowned while swimming in Lake Piru. More details are emerging about her death. CNN reports that Rivera screamed for help right before she drowned. Her 4-year-old son witnessed the drowning from a small boat in the lake. He told investigators that his mother used the last ounces of her strength to scream and cry for help. Rivera and her decided to jump into the water for a swim, according to an investigative report from Ventura County.
Amber Riley delivered a searing tribute to her “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera during Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was a much-anticipated performance on the show, according to HuffPost. The actor and singer embodied a 1960s Motown look as she took the “Kimmel” stage Thursday. She introduced a new song, “A Moment,” with lyrics about overcoming loss. “I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side,” she sang. Naya Rivera died July 8th at the age of 33 in an accidental drowning.