Afghan-Taliban peace talks resume in Doha
Long-awaited peace talks have finally resumed between Afghanistan and the Taliban in an effort to end nearly two decades of war.
بوغانم 🇶🇦 قطر RT @MBA_AlThani_: Held important talks with Head of Taliban's Political office, on the sideline of Afghan Negotiations held in #Doha today.… 54 seconds ago
Point Break RT @OANN: Secy. Of State Mike Pompeo Oversees Afghan, Taliban Peace Talks https://t.co/W8Ch6TRCEG #OANN https://t.co/b01kOE1ano 55 seconds ago
Tehreek-e-Insaf RT @RealPahorePTI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took credit for holding successful peace talks between the Afghan government and the… 1 minute ago
@bonyshakava RT @DailyMail: Pompeo arrives in Qatar as 'truly momentous' peace talks open between the Taliban and Afghan government https://t.co/DPdgrwS… 1 minute ago
Waqas Saleem RT @ChicoJahangir: After decades of conflict with tens of thousands of civilians killed, at last, today peace agreement is underway in Qata… 3 minutes ago
NotComey RT @MSNBC: Afghan government officials and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for "historic" peace talks, aimed at ending two decades… 3 minutes ago
Daily Mail US Pompeo arrives in Qatar as 'truly momentous' peace talks open between the Taliban and Afghan government https://t.co/DPdgrwSkiS 3 minutes ago
Abhijeet Jagdale RT @BBCWorld: First-ever Afghan-Taliban talks a rare 'opportunity for peace' https://t.co/by9PgU3BQu 3 minutes ago
Pompeo urges Afghans to make peace dealAfghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents met on Saturday to begin historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians...
Afghan observers tamp down peace prospects as Taliban talks begin
Afghan govt begins releasing last Taliban prisonersThe Afghan government has begun releasing the last Taliban prisoners from a final batch of 400 who the militants want freed before they agree to start peace negotiations, a security agency spokesman..