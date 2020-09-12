Never A Dull Moment: Conor McGregor Detained Once Again For Sexual Assault Allegations

Twice-retired UFC superstar Conor McGregor was collared in Corsica on Saturday and accused of attempted sexual assault.

According to Newser, the 32-year-old is no stranger to legal run-ins.

In 2019 alone, he was sued for assault and battery, charged with assault, and investigated on multiple accusations of sexual assault.

McGregor's been cruising the Mediterranean on his yacht with fiancee Dee Devlin, and apparently lost his cool at a bar on Thursday.

French prosecutors say a complaint was filed against McGregor that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition.

However, a rep says McGregor 'vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct' and 'has been interviewed and released.'