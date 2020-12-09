Vin Lin Volleyball 9-12-20

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 day ago

Wins 3-0 the lady alices traveled to evansville central to compete in their volleyball invitational.

Vincennes lincoln taking on pike central here, as callie foster puts one in no mans land for the point.

Lincoln leads 6-0.

Later in the set, alices up by 10, macy taylor keeps one on the right side of the boundry.

Lincoln leads 16-5.

Still in set one, mackenzie newland comes up with another alices point.

As vincennes lincoln dismantles pike central 2-0 and claims third