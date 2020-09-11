Global  
 

Nevada gets approval for Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Friday that Nevada’s application for the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Grant Program has been approved.

Nevada’s request of nearly $224 million, the maximum the state could ask for, will provide claimants who were eligible the first three weeks of August with up to an additional $300 per week in temporary supplemental financial support.

LWA payments will be issued to eligible individuals retroactive to the week ending Aug.

1.

