Nevada gets approval for Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program
Nevada gets approval for Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program
The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Friday that Nevada’s application for the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Grant Program has been approved.
Nevada’s request of nearly $224 million, the maximum the state could ask for, will provide claimants who were eligible the first three weeks of August with up to an additional $300 per week in temporary supplemental financial support.
LWA payments will be issued to eligible individuals retroactive to the week ending Aug.
1.
PROGRAM' HAS BEEN APPROVED...THE STATE IS GETTING NEARLY"$224 MILLION" DOLLARS..THAT MONEY WILL BE GIVEN TOPEOPLE WHO WERE ELIGIBILE FORUNEMPLOYMENT THE FIRST THREEWEEKS OF AUGUST..$300 DOLLARS WILL BE PAID OUTEACH WEEK...THE STATE WILL ALSORETROACTIVELY PAY PEOPLE WITHPAYMENTS DATING BACK TO AUGUST1ST..RUNNING A MILE FOR LIEUTENANT