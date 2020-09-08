Archie Creek Fire containment grows to 10%

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 minutes ago

You andy continuing our team firewatch coverage tonight -- lets go to kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts who joins us live in glide on highway 138 with the latest information on the archie creek fire.

And jacob what types of conditions are crews facing there tonight?

Low wind is good news for this fire and all the fires in oregon.

Fire officials tell me growth has slowed.

It nearly 116- thousand acres and zero percent contained.

But those numbers are two days old.

Officials aren sure when the next infrared flight will be to get updated acreage.

The good news continues to be the low winds and the believe it or not?all this smoke.

The smoke is sticking around, which makes are quality poor but also means less fire activity.

There are currently 14 engines and six type 2 crews fighting the fire.

In total, 369 personnell have been assigned to the archie creek which is still not enough.

Industrial landowners and loggers are also helping.

I talked with some of the crews wh are working with o-dot to clear the roads for firefighters.

They described the destruction in the area, especially of homes.

I just feel bad for the people that live up here that lost everything they have.

Their whole livelihoods.

A lot of us even drive from up north to go fishing and hunting here and there just nothing left.

It gon?

Officials said saving lives and homes remains a top priority.

Residents will be able to learn about the status of their homes at a private meeting tomorrow afternoon at 3 p-m at glide high school.

Coming up in our next half hour, hear what additional resources are coming to help and how the community is also providing support.