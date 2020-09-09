Lane County sheriff talks Holiday Farm Fire

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

Toss to presser 900 thousand acres have burned in 72 hours.

Yesterday it was 300 thousand.*500 thousand in a year is typical.

The governor says they know of fire related fatalities and as soon as it's confirmed they will release the information.

Governor brown says 30-40 thousand people have evacuated so far.*she says in next few days they will shift from having to save lives, to actually battling the fires more aggressively.*hundreds of national guardsmen will be a critical part of that effort as well as inmates from department of corrections.

Also, crews from neighboring states have been secured and will be on the way soon.

-----*as for individual fire progress.

Doug grafe from the department of forestry say they're already making progress on the santiam fire.*as for the holiday farm fire... dozers and heavy equipment are beginning to push containment lines.

However, the smoke and poor visibility are preventing an aerial assault.*as for the archie creek fire... they expect to make good progress tonight.

Crews will work through the evening because that's when conditions are best.

Even people who lost everything are finding ways to give back kezi nine news reporter emma jerome is live at silke field with one woman who doesn't have a home to go to, but still found a way to help others.

Emma even in times of tragedy and crisis - humanity is coming through like i've never seen it.

Tiffany lemmerz is an employee at voodoo donuts in eugene and she says she went to work where they were more than willing to donate food to just comfort people during this time tiffany was ripped from her home in blue river which is now completely gone she was able to safely evacuate her family and pets, but she said shes here giving back because she doesnt want to feel alone and she wants her community to know they arent alone tiffany lemmerz blue river evacuee "it reminds me i'm not alone.

We all lost everything it's not just me.

I'm not just going to sit around and say my dresser my clothes you know that.

We all lost everything and blue river is an amazing community" shes not the only one.

Local restaurants along with dutch bros were here this morning passing out food and drinks for free.

As far as donations - crews here say they are looking for specialty items like diabetic medical supplies and food for sensitive grouos evacuees are welcome here at silke field 24 hours a day to get supplies and if you dont yet have a place to stay - you can come here, meet wuth the red cross and they will set you up with a four nighht stay in an area hotel for free.

