No all-party meet ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins tomorrow |Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:05s - Published
For the first time in two decades, The all-party meet won't be held before the Monsoon session of the parliament which begins tomorrow.

The Speaker has called a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee which began at 11 am today to discuss the agenda for the session that concludes on October 1.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress's Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi attended the meeting.

The government has stood firm on its decision of not resuming the Question Hour, which has generated much resentment among the opposition MPs.


