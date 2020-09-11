Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Singh passes away at AIIMS in Delhi|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Veteran Bihar politician and ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died Sunday morning at AIIMS in Delhi, where he had been placed on a ventilator and was being treated for post-Covid complications.

For the first time in two decades, The traditional all-party meet won't be held before the Monsoon session of the parliament which begins tomorrow.

Nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS last night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cautioned the masses against being careless amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Naomi Osaka became the US Open 2020 women's singles champion after defeating former world number Victoria Azaenka.


Related videos from verified sources

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS [Video]

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS

Former Union Minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sept 13. Singh, 74, died at AIIMS in Delhi. Singh had fallen critically ill on Sept 11 and was put on a ventilator in ICU...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:57Published
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, close aide of Lalu, passes away at 74 [Video]

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, close aide of Lalu, passes away at 74

Veteran politician and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was being treated for post COVID..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
General Rawat on border tensions: Armed forces ready for anything | Oneindia News [Video]

General Rawat on border tensions: Armed forces ready for anything | Oneindia News

General Bipin Rawat says armed forces are ready for anything amid India China border tensions; Industrial output declined by 10.4% in July; Former RJD leader Raghuvansh writes to Nitish Kumar; Media..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:46Published