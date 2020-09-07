Raghuvansh Prasad's demise has left all of us alone: Tejashwi Yadav

Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left RJD alone said Tejashwi Yadav on September 13.
"Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left us alone.
I had met him recently in AIIMS, Delhi where he was admitted.
We were in regular contact with the doctors who were treating him, they told us that he was suffering from lung cancer," said Yadav after former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi.
India's Covid-19 tally crosses the 47-lakh mark with over 97,000 fresh cases in a single day. Meanwhile, AIIMS clarifies that Home Minister Amit Shah was at the hospital for routine tests ahead of parliament session. Former Union Minister and close aide of Lalu Yadav, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently quit the RJD dies due to post-Covid complications, all this and more in editorji's Sunday newswrap.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:07Published
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked BJP, for launching its campaign song 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' ahead of Bihar Assembly elections and said that the party should first become 'Aatmanirbhar' in the state where it has been "borrowing the face of Nitish Kumar for 24 years". "BJP speaks about 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar', I would like to advise them that BJP should first become 'Aatmanirbhar' in Bihar. They have been borrowing someone else's (Nitish Kumar's) face for 24 years," said Yadav.
The opposition parties lit lamps and candles to mark protest over issue of unemployment in the country. In Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav lit lamps along with his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi. On other hand, Samajwadi and Congress party lit candles over government's 'inability' to provide jobs to youth in Lucknow.
Former Union Minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sept 13. Singh, 74, died at AIIMS in Delhi. Singh had fallen critically ill on Sept 11 and was put on a ventilator in ICU. Earlier in June he had tested Covid positive and was admitted at AIIMS Patna. He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post Covid-19 complications. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was known as the architect of MGNREGA. The senior leader had resigned from the RJD on September 10. According to his close aide, his body will be taken to Patna for the last rites. Watch the full video.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:57Published
Patients admitted at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police-run COVID care centre in Delhi were seen performing yoga. Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur is being looked after by the ITBP. Ayush Kadha was also distributed amongst the patients. At present, there are 1,386 COVID-19 patients admitted at the facility. Total of 2,454 patients have been discharged after treatment.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02Published
Tweets about this
Muktapida RT @timesofindia: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's demise has left a void in political sphere of country: PM Modi https://t.co/ohPkVo5IiQ https://… 21 minutes ago
Ruphus Joel RT @ANI: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country: P… 36 minutes ago
Political_funda RT @livemint: 'His (Raghuvansh Prasad Singh) demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country,' expressed PM… 57 minutes ago
Prashant RT @NewsMobileIndia: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as th… 1 hour ago
Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the c… 1 hour ago
The Times Of India Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's demise has left a void in political sphere of country: PM Modi https://t.co/ohPkVo5IiQ https://t.co/obQgw8DDhY 1 hour ago
Jayesh Jadav RT @TOIIndiaNews: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's demise has left a void in political sphere of country: PM Modi https://t.co/Y8KZsk9u1e 1 hour ago
NEWS LIVE Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s demise has left a void in political sphere of country: PM Modi https://t.co/pvIg6M1Cxq 1 hour ago
While speaking to ANI in Patna on September 09, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on upcoming Bihar elections. He said, "Many self-help groups (SHGs) especially unemployed people..
RJD Leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's virtual rally. Tejashwi Yadav said, "Today we asked 10 questions from the Chief Minister but he did..