Kolkata metro resumes for NEET aspirants

Metro services resumed in Kolkata on September 13 only for NEET 2020 examination aspirants and their guardians.

Thermal screening was conducted before they boarded the metro.

Social distancing norms were being followed inside the metro.

NEET exam is being held across country on September 13 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Metros in Kolkata will resume for general public from September 14.