Death toll climbs as wildfires continue to rage in US
At least 31 people have died as wildfires continue to rage across the WestCoast of the United States.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Sheriff Honea says death toll from Bear Fire has been revisedIn an Action News Now exclusive interview with Butte County Sheriff Honea, he explains the number of people they believe has perished in the Bear Fire has been downgraded to nine.
Death Toll Climbs In Western WildfiresDanya Bacchus reports at least 16 people have died in Oregon, Washington, and California, in the past week.
Wildfire Damage at Big Basin Extensive but Largest Redwoods Should SurviveA preliminary observation of the fire damage at Big Basin Redwoods State Park reveals many of the park’s largest trees will likely survive but rebuilding and recovery efforts will cost millions. Kiet..