Death toll climbs as wildfires continue to rage in US

At least 31 people have died as wildfires continue to rage across the WestCoast of the United States.


West Coast has some of worst air quality in the world amid wildfires

 Devastating wildfires continue to wreak havoc on the West Coast and is now responsible for some of the worst air quality in the world. Danya Bacchus reports.
As the West Coast Burns, Communities Unravel With Each Death

 The fires have killed at least 17 people, leaving families and communities devastated up and down the West Coast.
A Line of Fire South of Portland and a Yearslong Recovery Ahead

 Firefighters continued to battle blazes along the West Coast that have now charred nearly five million acres. At least 15 people are dead, with dozens still..
How to help victims of the West Coast's apocalyptic wildfires

 Millions of evacuees, firefighters and animals are facing unprecedented blazes in California, Oregon and Washington.
August Complex fire in California becomes largest in state history as deadly wildfires scorch West

A cluster of wildfires that's been burning for nearly a month in Northern California became the...
DriveMeMild

Dan RT @DailyMail: Four people arrested for arson for deliberately starting blazes along West Coast as death toll from wildfires climbs to 29 h… 4 minutes ago

scheerenberger

Birgit Scheeren-bleibt zuhause! RT @ABCWorldNews: Seattle's air quality now ranks among the worst in the world, along with several other cities in western states as more t… 9 minutes ago


EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Sheriff Honea says death toll from Bear Fire has been revised [Video]

In an Action News Now exclusive interview with Butte County Sheriff Honea, he explains the number of people they believe has perished in the Bear Fire has been downgraded to nine.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Death Toll Climbs In Western Wildfires [Video]

Danya Bacchus reports at least 16 people have died in Oregon, Washington, and California, in the past week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:53Published
Wildfire Damage at Big Basin Extensive but Largest Redwoods Should Survive [Video]

A preliminary observation of the fire damage at Big Basin Redwoods State Park reveals many of the park’s largest trees will likely survive but rebuilding and recovery efforts will cost millions. Kiet..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:02Published