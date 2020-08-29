The story behind Naomi Osaka's seven U.S. Open face masks, each honoring a Black victim of racial injustice

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US OpenNaomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask..
Demi Lovato reflects on becoming better advocate for Black Lives Matter movementDemi Lovato has written an open letter about becoming a better advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Parents Join Daughter At Protests, Gain New PerspectiveIn Denver, people gathered Friday to share stories of racism and to call for change.