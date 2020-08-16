Global  
 

Trump suggests he should get two more terms

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s
Trump suggests he should get two more terms

Trump suggests he should get two more terms

Going through a list of grievances about Democrats, the media, and mail-in voting, U.S. President Donald Trump rallied supporters on Saturday (September 12) at an airport outside Reno.


Minnesota Seemed Ripe for a Trump Breakout. It Has Not Arrived.

 Minnesota was a near miss for Donald Trump in 2016. But new polling shows him well behind where he finished four years ago in a state he views as a prime pickup..
Marco Rubio Won't Boycott NFL Games Over Anthem Demonstrations, It's Their Right

 Sen. Marco Rubio will NOT follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump's son and boycott the NFL over anthem demonstrations ... telling TMZ Sports players have every..
Trump accuses Democrats of trying to rig presidential election [Video]

Trump accuses Democrats of trying to rig presidential election

Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Nevada its governor and theDemocrats are trying to "rig" the election, after local officials tried toblock public gatherings on his campaign trail due to Covid-19 healthguidelines.

Trump warns at Nevada rally that Democrats are "trying to rig the election"

 President Trump claimed at a Saturday campaign rally that Democrats are "trying to rig" the upcoming presidential election, warning supporters that 80 million..
Democrats introduce ‘THRIVE' agenda this week on Capitol Hill

 Democrats on Capitol Hill introduced the new ‘THRIVE’ agenda this week in hopes of laying the groundwork to battle issues like climate change, COVID-19, and..
Trump heads West for campaign events in Nevada, Arizona as he looks to expand electoral map

 Donald Trump is embarking on a three-day campaign swing through the West as he looks to expand the electoral map against Democrat Joe Biden.
'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community [Video]

'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community

California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small community of Loyalton near Reno, Nevada. The wildfire grew to 20,000 acres by Saturday. The rapid expansion of the firestorm quickly triggered the rare warning from the National Weather Service. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.

‘He Wants to Be the President of This Country for Life’: Michael Cohen Says Trump Isn’t Joking About Staying Past Two Terms

'He wants to be the president of this country for life': Michael Cohen says Trump 'doesn't have a...
Trump's Campaigns Gain Edge Over Biden in Presidential Race Using Obama Strategy

Trump's Campaigns Gain Edge Over Biden in Presidential Race Using Obama Strategy The United States presidential race continues with Donald Trump gaining an edge over Joe Biden by...
Evaluating Trump’s North Korea Policy: Different Methods But Strategic Ambiguity Remains Constant – Analysis

Evaluating Trump’s North Korea Policy: Different Methods But Strategic Ambiguity Remains Constant – Analysis By Catherine Jones and Alex Brunner In the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency (2017), as...
Cohen: Trump Serious About More Terms [Video]

Cohen: Trump Serious About More Terms

President Donald Trump has talked about wanting to serve more than two terms as President of the United States. Trump says he was joking. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's former attorney..

Melania Trump Closes Out 2nd Night Of RNC [Video]

Melania Trump Closes Out 2nd Night Of RNC

Night two of the Republican National Convention contained more surprises from President Donald Trump, reports Pat Kessler (2:55).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 25, 2020

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020 [Video]

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020

Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and..

