Trump suggests he should get two more terms

Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Nevada its governor and theDemocrats are trying to "rig" the election, after local officials tried toblock public gatherings on his campaign trail due to Covid-19 healthguidelines.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small community of Loyalton near Reno, Nevada. The wildfire grew to 20,000 acres by Saturday. The rapid expansion of the firestorm quickly triggered the rare warning from the National Weather Service. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.
Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published