NEET 2020: Exam held with strict protocol at exam centres amid the raging Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:12s
After much hue and cry and attempts to get the exam postponed, the NEET exam was finally held today for over 15 lakh undergraduate medical aspirants.

Candidates who qualify NEET 2020 exam, meeting the required cutoff, will be eligible to appear in counselling and admission processes further.

NEET exam was held following strict health protocols in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates were asked to follow NEET dress code and declare their health status on the NEET self declaration.


NEET begins today amid strict COVID-19 protocols at exam centres

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is being held on Sunday across the country amid...
Mid-Day


