Iran executes young wrestler Navid Afkari despite international appeals
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Iran executes young wrestler Navid Afkari despite international appeals
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari has been executed in Iran on Saturday, according to Iran's...
CTV News - Published
Navid Afkari, 27, was accused of murder but he said he was tortured into confessing.
BBC News - Published
Iran said it executed a wrestler Saturday for murdering a man during a wave of anti-government...
Mid-Day - Published
