Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran executes young wrestler Navid Afkari despite international appeals

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Iran executes young wrestler Navid Afkari despite international appeals

Iran executes young wrestler Navid Afkari despite international appeals

"The execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari is very sad news," the International Olympic Committee said.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

International Olympic Committee International Olympic Committee Non-governmental ruling body of the Olympic Movement

Human rights groups write IOC to move 2022 Winter Olympics from China

 A coalition of human rights groups have sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee, calling on the body to move the 2022 Winter Olympics.
USATODAY.com

Tokyo Olympics Will Be Held Regardless Of COVID

 Pandemic be damned ... the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go forward, regardless of COVID. The Veep of the IOC, John Coates, just said the Olympics will be the "games..
TMZ.com

Tokyo Olympics: Games will go ahead 'with or without Covid', says IOC VP

 The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead next year "with or without Covid", the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee says. John Coates..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Iran executes champion wrestler Navid Afkari despite international campaign

Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari has been executed in Iran on Saturday, according to Iran's...
CTV News - Published

Navid Afkari: Iran executes young wrestler despite global outcry

Navid Afkari, 27, was accused of murder but he said he was tortured into confessing.
BBC News - Published

Iran executes wrestler, evoking shock and condemnation

Iran said it executed a wrestler Saturday for murdering a man during a wave of anti-government...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

SyBo82

SyBo RT @mehdirhasan: Navid Afkari: Iran executes young wrestler despite global outcry - BBC News https://t.co/P2Y9zODwvT 19 seconds ago

_g01m_

كافرة ♠ g01m ♠ ༒ Navid Afkari: Iran executes young wrestler despite global outcry https://t.co/2dZv3vnLjK 23 seconds ago

tahDeetz

Generic Football Team Deetz NAVID AFKARI: IRAN EXECUTES YOUNG WRESTLER DESPITE GLOBAL OUTCRY. Related: Hillary Clinton: Biden… https://t.co/JUyXMu0H44 3 minutes ago

Marklingerfelt5

❌Mark lingerfelt❌ RT @PamelaGeller: Navid Afkari: Iran executes young wrestler despite global outcry https://t.co/PRWhG9nVaA https://t.co/Xb2GTjA0hv 4 minutes ago

PamelaGeller

Geller Report Navid Afkari: Iran executes young wrestler despite global outcry https://t.co/PRWhG9nVaA https://t.co/Xb2GTjA0hv 8 minutes ago

Anvesaka88

Andrea RT @tahDeetz: Reminder: O'Biden sent Iran pallets of cash. NAVID AFKARI: IRAN EXECUTES YOUNG WRESTLER DESPITE GLOBAL OUTCRY. Related: Hil… 11 minutes ago

debperl8

Debbie Perlstein RT @Ali_H_Soufan: Iran executes young wrestler despite global outcry. Navid Afkari, 27, was sentenced to death over the alleged murder of a… 15 minutes ago