China, Covid, GDP: Congress' Parliament strategy as Rahul, Sonia fly abroad

The Indian National Congress is planning to corner the Union government on a host of issues as the Parliament convenes for the monsoon session on September 14.
From the Covid-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to battle the outbreak, to the standoff at the Line of Actual Control with China, and the sharp contraction of the economy in the first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21 - the Congress has a litany of complaints on which to seek the government's response.
In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspected the arrangements made at the Parliament and its premises on September 13. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin from September 14 (Monday). Meanwhile, the national capital has recorded over 28,000 active cases of coronavirus.
Member of Parliament and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jyotiraditya Scindia, trained his guns at senior leaders of the Indian National Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, who was a Congressman himself before quitting in March, accused ex-MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of leaving behind a debt of Rs 8,000 crore for successor Shivraj Chouhan of the BJP. Scindia also brought up Congress' pre-poll promise of waiving all farm loans within 10 days of coming to power. He said that the vow remained unfulfilled even in 15 months. Madhya Pradesh is set to see bypolls to 27 Assembly seats. The election will be held along with the Assembly polls in Bihar, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The bypolls were necessitated due to defection of over 20 Congress MLAs led by Scindia to the BJP, and deaths of some legislators. Watch the full video for more.
People purchased vegetables at a market in Agartala amid COVID-19. 'No mask, no vegetable' boards were set up at the market. Civil Defence volunteers are also deployed to ensure that social distancing norms are followed. As per Union Health Ministry, active cases in Tripura stand at 7584. '
The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on September 14 (Monday). Speaking on the monsoon session of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 13 stated that, "The Parliament session is commencing in a weird situation. There is an atmosphere of fear across the country, as well as the MPs. But the situation is changing across the world and in the nation, and it's important to discuss that." "COVID, India-China are face to face in Ladakh and there is tension, GDP has tumbled, inflation, New Education Policy - there are multiple issues before the House that the citizens of this country would want to hear about and Parliamentarians would like to discuss," he added.
Congress appointed general secretaries and in-charges of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on September 12. However, Congress leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio, Mallikarjun Khadge were dropped from the list of general secretaries. Speaking on the matter, Congress's Mallikarjun Khadge welcomed Randeep Singh Surjewala's appointed as Karnataka new general secretary. He said, "I welcome the changes. Randeep Singh Surjewala is a very good man. It is a good choice for Karnataka. I welcome him and I feel that Madam Gandhi has given a good secretary for the Congress in Karnataka."
Parliament's Public Accounts Committee Chairperson and Congress veteran leader Adhir Chowdhury on September 13 said, "We've proposed the issues of unemployment, the status of migrant labourers and the economic scenario in the country, to be discussed in the upcoming session. We urged the government that our voices should be heard in the Parliament."