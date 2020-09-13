Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice sec defends PM's Brexit strategy

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Justice sec defends PM's Brexit strategy

Justice sec defends PM's Brexit strategy

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has insisted that legislation that could break international law is simply an insurance policy.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Andym6769

Andym Justice sec defends PM's Brexit strategy https://t.co/byBHJl83iX 19 minutes ago

Politrics1

Politrics 🇬🇧 Justice sec defends PM's Brexit strategy https://t.co/H8NZaP4a1B 54 minutes ago

ashman06

as-i-see-it #FBPE RT @ashman06: @MoJGovUK @RobertBuckland @GoodLawProject A' La William Barr.... When a country's government legal experts go rogue & di… 3 hours ago

COSseaton

CHSeaton Justice sec defends PM's Brexit strategy https://t.co/JDU3vkxb62 4 hours ago

_noblewriter

David Noble #FBPE Total and despicable nonsense spouted by Justice sec who defends PM's Brexit strategy #torythugs #torylawbreakers… https://t.co/9uZSoZ9j7o 4 hours ago

snicklin1

Simon Nicklin Justice sec defends PM's Brexit strategy https://t.co/MXNMb72wUP 4 hours ago

robertthomas493

BlueThunder MIET #EURejoiner 🇪🇺🐱 💿🎛️💿 Justice Secretary lecturing people on why his government are so incompetent they couldn't see that breaking laws wa… https://t.co/GGxBqHw5RG 5 hours ago

Luciaco48284779

Lucia conte RT @Luciaco48284779: Justice sec defends PM's Brexit strategy https://t.co/CDsOiJZsHq 5 hours ago