Easy Does It Movie - Bryan Batt, Dwight Henry, Linda Hamilton

Easy Does It Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two dimwitted buddies, Jack and Scotties, embark on a cross-country adventure from Mississippi to California in pursuit of some buried treasure and the American Dream.

Broke and desperate, these two not-so-natural-born offers somehow stumble into national notoriety as public enemies number one and two by robbing their way through America, accidentally kidnapping a hostage, offing a cop, and getting the deranged bounty huntress King George hot on their trail.

They get more than what they've bargained for and it's going to be a race to the bullet-riddled finish.

GENRE: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Crime DIRECTOR: Will Addison WRITER: Will Addison, Ben Matheny PRODUCER: Lizzie Guitreau, Ben Matheny, Will Addison, Alexa Georges CAST: Linda Hamilton ("Terminator"), Bryan Batt ("Mad Men"), Dwight Henry ("Beasts of the Southern Wild"), Ben Matheny ("American Horror Story"), Matthew Martinez, Cory Dumesnil, Susan Gordon, John Goodman (“Kong: Skull Island”), Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”)