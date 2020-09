Manhunt underway for LA shooter Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:58s - Published 10 minutes ago Manhunt underway for LA shooter who wounded to deputies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN WHAT AUTHORITIES CALL ANAMBUSH.THEY'RE NOW FIGHTING FOR THEIRLIVES.AUTHORITIES ARE OFFERING 100-THOUSAND DOLLARS FORINFOMRATION THAT LEADS TO THATSHOOTER.THE SHOOTER WAS SEEN ON VIDEO -WE WANT TO WARN YOU, IT MAY BEDIFFICULT TO WATCH.ABC'S ZOREEN SHAH HAS MORE.THE LA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPTRELEASING DISTURBINGSURVEILLANCE VIDEO THATCAPTURED THE AMBUSH-STYLEATTACK ON TWO DEPUTIES.LOOKING FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYINGTHE MAN, DRESSED IN BLACK -WHO WALKED UP TO THE DEPUTIESVEHICLE NEAR THE COMPTON METROSTATION - THEN FIRED A GUNMULTIPLE TIMES BEFORE RUNNINGAWAY SOT KENT WEGENER, HOMICIDECAPTAIN, LASD HE ACTED LIKE HEWAS GOING TO WALK PAST THE CAR,MADE A LEFT TURN TOWARDS THECAR, AND RAISED A PISTOL, ANDFIRED SEVERAL ROUNDS INSIDE THEVEHICLE, STRIKING BOTHSHERIFF'S DEPUTIES.THE DEPUTIES A 31-YEAR-OLDMOTHER OF A 6 YEAR OLD AND A24-YEAR-OLD MAN, SWORN IN ONLY14 MONTHS AGO - WERE ABLE TORADIO IN FOR HELP AFTER BEINGSHOT [GFX] NATS BROADCASTIFY"STAND BY FOR A GSW.IT'LL BE A DEPUTY INVOLVED --AT THE BLUE LINE." HOURS LATERSEVERAL DEMONSTRATORS BLOCKINGTHE EMERGENCY ROOM ENTRANCE ANDEXIT KABC SOT: "THEY WERESAYING DEATH TO THE POLICE,KILL THE POLICE.AND THEY WERE USING ALL KIND OFCURSE WORDS AND DEROGATORYWORDS AGAINST THE POLICE" LOSANGELES MAYOR ERIC GARCETTISAYING THERE'S NO PLACE INCIVILIZED SOCIETY FOR SOMEONETO SHOOT LAW ENFFORCEMENTOFFICERS CNN MAYORGARCETTI/SOTU I WON'T EVERLET A COUPLE VOICES THAT NOTONLY ARE UNCALLED FOR, BUT IT'SABHORRENT TO SAY SOMETHING LIKETHAT WHEN WE HAVE TWO DEPUTIESIN GRAVE CONDITION.THE SHERIFF SAYING HISDEPARTMENT IS COMMITTED TOKEEPING THE COMMUNITY SAFE SOTVILLANUEVA: " OUR JOB DOES NOTGET ANY EASIER BECAUSE PEOPLEDON'T LIKE LAW ENFORCEMENT.IT'S -- IT'S GOING TO BE ACHALLENGE DAY AFTER DAY,HOWEVER THE SHERIFF'SDEPARTMENT WILL NEVER BEDETERRED, CALIFORNIA'S GOVERNORGAVIN NEWSOM WRITING "THEPERPETRATOR MUST BE QUICKLYBROUGHT TO JUSTICE" ZOHREENSHAH, ABC NEWS LOS ANGELESNEW AT 5...





You Might Like Related news from verified sources Manhunt underway for shooter after 2 deputies ambushed in Los Angeles Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva expressed frustration over the shooting of two deputies,...

USATODAY.com - Published 12 hours ago





Tweets about this Hexblade Rex RT @ThatUmbrella: There is a MANHUNT underway in our area as 5 people were shot on the interstate in multiple carjackings or attempts, befo… 58 seconds ago BroncoFanInTexas Manhunt underway for shooter after 2 deputies ambushed in Los Angeles here we go. Will the other side call out thi… https://t.co/7U1cGf3D6o 2 minutes ago christi wolf scott The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced a $100K reward for information leading to the arrest of a sus… https://t.co/sswAEYCdYE 36 minutes ago Rebel Command Center! ♠️ 1984 RT @RisePDX: If police get shot there is a Manhunt underway for shooter after 2 deputies ambushed in Los Angeles If #BlackLivesMatter get… 45 minutes ago Ohreally RT @TODAYshow: Today on #SundayTODAY: A manhunt is underway in Los Angeles after a shooter, now at-large, ambushed two sheriff’s deputies i… 1 hour ago LockLoaded&Secure I hope this guy keeps playing the thug. We waste to much $$$ keeping these guys in prison USA TODAY: Manhunt under… https://t.co/D0D1hcIgM4 3 hours ago Freedom Fighter Manhunt underway for shooter after 2 deputies ambushed in Los Angeles https://t.co/BieeP5Hhi3 via @usatoday 3 hours ago 🇷evolution Streams If police get shot there is a Manhunt underway for shooter after 2 deputies ambushed in Los Angeles If… https://t.co/5o1grytZg5 3 hours ago