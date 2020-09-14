Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EJ Espresso: PM pre-empts Oppn strike over China with this message

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:42s - Published
EJ Espresso: PM pre-empts Oppn strike over China with this message

EJ Espresso: PM pre-empts Oppn strike over China with this message

Parliament starts today under strict Covid norms. PM pre-empts Oppn strike over China with this message.

Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in Delhi riots case.

Gyms, yoga centres open today in Delhi.

And meet the man who spent 30 years digging a canal.

All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Umar Khalid Umar Khalid Indian activist

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots [Video]

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. The student leader has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Khalid was arrested after 11 hours of questioning by the Delhi police special session. In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the investigating officer has alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the riots, Hussain met with Umar Khalid. The Delhi police alleges that Khalid told Tahir to be prepared for something big during US President Donald Trump’s visit. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 between those backing and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 people injured. According to the force, the Delhi Police has registered 751 FIRs in connection with communal riots that took place in the last week of February this year. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:34Published

Delhi Riots: Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA; to be produced in court today

 Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday night, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with..
DNA

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions [Video]

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions

Donald Trump has defied Covid-19 regulations by staging a large indoorelection rally in Las Vegas. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak, who has restrictedindoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 people since may, said the 'reckless'rally showed Mr Trump 'doesn't believe the rules apply to him'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
COVID-19 update: India crosses 48 lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19 update: India crosses 48 lakh mark

With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 48 lakh mark on Sep 14. The spike of 92,071 new cases and 1,136 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 48,46,428 including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated and 79,722 death. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,72,39,428 samples tested up to Sep 13 for COVID-19. Of these, 9,78,500 samples were tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital


Tweets about this