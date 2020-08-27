Protesters gather to voice anger over fatal shooting involving police in Pennsylvania

Residents in Lancaster, Pennsylvania gathered outside the city's police department on Sunday (September 13) to protest against an officer-involved shooting.

According to reports, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute, then the officer shot a man who was believed to have a knife.

Police did not disclose the details of what led to the shooting.

The victim was identified as Ricardo Munoz and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was caught on a body cam and an officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Lancaster District Attorney tweeted: "We have reviewed body cam footage which shows man ran at @LancasterPolice while brandishing a knife above his head.

Our investigation is ongoing."