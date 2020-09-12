Tracking the Tropics | September 14, morning update

Tracking the Tropics | September 13 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | September 13 morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
ABC Action News Latest Headlines | September 13, 7 pmGet the latest breaking news with ABC Action News
Tracking the Tropics | September 12 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | September 12 morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Depression #19 10 PM Update 9/11/20T.D. 19 will bring rain to SWFL this weekend.