India limits COVID cases, deaths to 3,328 and 55 deaths per million population respectively: Harsh Vardhan

All these reported more than 1 lakh cases." "With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," Health Minister added.
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave an update on India’s battle against Covid-19 in the Lok Sabha. He lauded the steps taken by the central government and said that those steps had saved about 78 thousands lives and prevented about 29 cases in the country. Harsh Vardhan also lauded the role played by the Prime Minister, who he said had personally monitored the government’s handling of the crisis. The Health Minister also said that the government had held meetings with all states on the matter. He added that an empowered committee had been formed on March 29 and was restructured again on 10th of September based on requirement and the evolving situation in the country. He also added that now PPEs are being produced in India and the country is also in a condition to export the equipment to other countries. Watch the full video for all the details from the health minister’s speech in Lok Sabha.
Policing Minister Kit Malthouse says police are having to adapt daily if not hourly as the coronavirus pandemic adapts. His comments come as police guidelines for the new Covid restrictions are yet to be provided. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP in Lok Sabha, TR Baalu spoke on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He said, "I'd like to draw the attention of this house and the government to the plight of 12 students who had committed suicide - all from rural background - because of NEET exam. They had passed plus 2 through state board and NEET is conducted only in CBSE syllabus." "Within a month after plus 2 results, they have to enter into NEET exam and they are clueless. Without knowing any subject matter of CBSE syllabus, they are helpless and committing suicide. Future doctors of India have committed suicide," DMK MP added.
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut commented on the attack on ex-navy officer, Madan Sharma. He said that it's wrong to link Maharashtra govt with the attack. Raut said, “No one loses anything by asking questions. He's a merchant navy officer. I saw that. Even Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of the country, is taking a lot of interest in this. Let him do it. If there is a resident of a state, or a city, then it is his duty to respect the state's chief, the person holding constitutional office. The way that you talk, you defame and spread canards - if that causes anger among people, then why do you blame government? How is it related to the government?” Raut added, “If someone attacked him, it wasn't done with our permission. Maharashtra is huge. It can happen to anyone, even me.” Watch the full video for more details.
A Surat-based textile businessman started printing saree on Kangana Ranaut, expressing support to the actor. Actress is on focus over recent conflicts with Maharashtra government. Businessman Rajat Dawer said, "She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. So we wanted to support her.""What happened with her is wrong. She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. We launched this saree yesterday and have already received multiple orders. The price range starts from Rs 1000," he added.
After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy. Sena's Sanjay Raut said that the row over Kangana was over for the party, but a 'note' of everything being done and said would be maintained. In a veiled attack at the Sena's ex-ally Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut said that it was wrong to defame a state's culture and tradition just because of anger over losing power. Meanwhile, after her meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Kangana said that he listened to her grievances like a father. She said that she was facing harassment in the city in which she had started from scratch. The actor's office was partially demolished days earlier by Mumbai's civic body, the BMC, amid her spat with the ruling parties. The war of words began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Kangana attacking Mumbai police and Sena's Sanjay Raut allegedly using an expletive for her in retaliation. Watch the full video for more.
A crocodile of considerable size was spotted in Gujarat's Vadodara. The crocodile was spotted in the Tarsali area of Vadodara. Members of the Wildlife Rescue Trust reportedly helped in capturing it. The rescuers were seen holding it down and tying it up. The huge reptile was later handed over to the forest department. A similar incident took place in Vadodara a few weeks ago. A 5-foot crocodile was spotted at Rajmahal Road in August. Members of Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued it. GSPCA founder said that crocodiles venture out due to heavy rain. Watch the full video for more.
The workers of BJP Mahila Morcha in Thiruvananthapuram blocked the road outside state secretariat on Sep 14 as they demanded resignation of state Minister KT Jaleel over his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case. Police also got involved to stop the protesters. On July 05, customs had seized 30 kg gold from consignment that came in name of an official of UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.
The flower sales are usually high in Assam ahead of the Vishwakarma Puja, but this year, the sellers are facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the flower sellers, they have not made profits after the COVID-19 lockdown. The coronavirus pandemic has dampened one of their best seasons for business. Usually, during this festival, flowers are bought for offerings and decorations at the temples. Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on September 16.
It's been said that kindness costs nothing but means everything... Several examples of kindness can be witnessed in nooks and corners of the country, thus strengthening the common bond shared by citizens of different castes and cultures, who are collectively residing in India. One such act of selfless service was recently seen in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, where youngsters of different religions united for feeding the mentally challenged poor in the district amid the weekend shutdown.
Police busted an adulterated honey and 'puja' items manufacturing unit in Odisha's Cuttack and arrested one person. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. Police seized around 180 bottles of gangajal, 3,456 bottles of duplicate 'gulabjal' (rose water) and 1,196 bottles of honey. The unit used to manufacture duplicate items at Chamada Godown Gali of Ranihat Canal Road in Cuttack.
An 18-day monsoon session of parliament has begun with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs. The opposition..