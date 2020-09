Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Wildfires continue to burn up and down the West Coast, CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Joe Biden up in AZ, MN, and Oracle has reportedly won the bidding war for TikTok.

Wendy Perrin Have you checked our updated list this week? We’re keeping an eye on which foreign destinations are letting in U.S.… https://t.co/tcIdZQDtzg 23 hours ago

Corina E U RT @wendyperrin : Have you checked our updated list this week? We’re keeping an eye on which foreign destinations are letting in U.S. travel… 23 hours ago

VANTE BASE ¹¹⁷ NAVER | 14/09/20 📰 #BTSV heated up the Japanese archipelago during BTS' Dynamite stage on NTV The Music Day V ear… https://t.co/pNl5j2IAAT 11 hours ago

꼬무리 RT @vantebase : NAVER | 14/09/20 📰 #BTSV heated up the Japanese archipelago during BTS' Dynamite stage on NTV The Music Day V earned the n… 4 hours ago

@RDE_Resilience Day 14 of #30Days30WaysUK is #FirstAid @RDEHospitals our wonderful team in @RDE_Resus keep us all up to date with t… https://t.co/taW8n6wsLM 4 hours ago

Nicola mathieu RT @RDE_Resilience : Day 14 of #30Days30WaysUK is #FirstAid @RDEHospitals our wonderful team in @RDE_Resus keep us all up to date with the l… 2 hours ago

H진 S민 L노 #👀 SKZ RT @hyunlixnet : stray kids debuting at #14 on genie on 9.14, both the comeback day and jisung's birthday 🥺 what a birthday gift for han 2 hours ago