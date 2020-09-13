2 LA Deputies Remain Hospitalized After Ambush Shooting

Reporter Arrested As Anti-Police Protest Unfolds Outside Hospital Where Wounded Deputies Were Taken



A local reporter was one of two people arrested Saturday outside of the hospital where two wounded deputies were taken for treatment following an ambush-style unprovoked shooting in Compton. Amy.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:28 Published 21 hours ago

Sheriff Villanueva Calls Ambush Shooting Of 2 Deputies 'Cowardly' As Search Continues For Gunman



Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot in an apparent ambush remained in critical condition Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds as the search continued for the gunman. Joy Benedict reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 04:51 Published 23 hours ago