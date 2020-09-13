Global  
 

2 LA Deputies Remain Hospitalized After Ambush Shooting

Two deputies are expected to recover after being shot during an unprovoked ambush in Compton Saturday night.

The gunman remains at large.


California Deputies Shot In Ambush and President Donald Trump Refers To Black Gunman As Animal

Multiple Los Angeles County deputies are in critical condition after getting shot in an ambush. The...
Gunman Remains At Large Following Ambush Shooting Of 2 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot in an apparent ambush remained in critical condition...
KPCC Reporter Josie Huang Forced to Ground, Arrested While Covering Protester Arrest (Video)

KPCC Reporter Josie Huang Forced to Ground, Arrested While Covering Protester Arrest (Video) Los Angeles NPR station KPCC reporter Josie Huang was forced to the ground and arrested Saturday...
Reporter Arrested As Anti-Police Protest Unfolds Outside Hospital Where Wounded Deputies Were Taken [Video]

Reporter Arrested As Anti-Police Protest Unfolds Outside Hospital Where Wounded Deputies Were Taken

A local reporter was one of two people arrested Saturday outside of the hospital where two wounded deputies were taken for treatment following an ambush-style unprovoked shooting in Compton. Amy..

Sheriff Villanueva Calls Ambush Shooting Of 2 Deputies 'Cowardly' As Search Continues For Gunman [Video]

Sheriff Villanueva Calls Ambush Shooting Of 2 Deputies 'Cowardly' As Search Continues For Gunman

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot in an apparent ambush remained in critical condition Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds as the search continued for the gunman. Joy Benedict reports.

LASD Releases Surveillance Video Of Compton Shooting That Hospitalized Two Deputies [Video]

LASD Releases Surveillance Video Of Compton Shooting That Hospitalized Two Deputies

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street in Compton on September 12.

