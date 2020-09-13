Global  
 

Search For Gunman Who Ambushed Sheriff's Deputies

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:42s - Published
A manhunt is underway for the gunman who ambushed two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in a parked patrol car.

CBS News' Carter Evans reports.


2 California sheriff's deputies shot in apparent ambush

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies had surgery Saturday evening after a suspect opened fire as...
CBS News - Published

Gunman Remains At Large Following Ambush Shooting Of 2 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot in an apparent ambush remained in critical condition...
CBS 2 - Published

Compton ambush: $100G reward offered for information on gunman as manhunt for suspect continues

Los Angeles police officials have announced a $100,000 reward for information that leads them to the...
FOXNews.com - Published


Manhunt Continues For Shooter Who Injured 2 LA Deputies [Video]

Manhunt Continues For Shooter Who Injured 2 LA Deputies

Authorities Sunday announced a $100,000 reward in connection with the manhunt of a gunman who shot two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush. Lesley Marin reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:34Published
2 LA Deputies Still Being Treated After Shooting In Compton, Search For Suspect Continues [Video]

2 LA Deputies Still Being Treated After Shooting In Compton, Search For Suspect Continues

A 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy who were sworn into office last year are still being treated at a hospital after an unknown gunman opened fire on them in Compton. Lesley Marin..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:48Published
Sheriff Villanueva Calls Ambush Shooting Of 2 Deputies 'Cowardly' As Search Continues For Gunman [Video]

Sheriff Villanueva Calls Ambush Shooting Of 2 Deputies 'Cowardly' As Search Continues For Gunman

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot in an apparent ambush remained in critical condition Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds as the search continued for the gunman. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:51Published