Search For Gunman Who Ambushed Sheriff's Deputies
A manhunt is underway for the gunman who ambushed two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in a parked patrol car.
CBS News' Carter Evans reports.
Manhunt Continues For Shooter Who Injured 2 LA DeputiesAuthorities Sunday announced a $100,000 reward in connection with the manhunt of a gunman who shot two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush. Lesley Marin reports.
2 LA Deputies Still Being Treated After Shooting In Compton, Search For Suspect ContinuesA 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy who were sworn into office last year are still being treated at a hospital after an unknown gunman opened fire on them in Compton. Lesley Marin..
Sheriff Villanueva Calls Ambush Shooting Of 2 Deputies 'Cowardly' As Search Continues For GunmanTwo Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot in an apparent ambush remained in critical condition Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds as the search continued for the gunman. Joy Benedict reports.