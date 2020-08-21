|
Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate second wedding anniversary with romantic picnic
Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate second wedding anniversary with romantic picnic
Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their second wedding anniversary by enjoying a romantic picnic on Sunday.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
It’s been two years since Justin and Hailey Bieber married, and the lovebirds, on Sunday, took to...
OK! Magazine - Published
Also reported by •E! Online •Just Jared
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources