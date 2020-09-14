Jacob Elordi Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 03:00s - Published 6 days ago Jacob Elordi Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter Presented by Dell XPS | On this episode of Actually Me, 'Kissing Booth 2' star Jacob Elordi goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, Twitter, Quora and Wikipedia. Did the show 'Euphoria' make Nate too evil? How tall is he? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - Whose phone's ringing?Come on. That's your phone.- My phone's on vibrate.- No, no, that's your phone.Yeah, well look, what is this?- [indistinct]- What do you think thisis? This is Hollywood.Hey GQ, I'm Jacob Elordiand I am going undercoveron the internet.This is Actually Me.First up, Quora."How can I be like NoahFlynn [Jacob Elordi]?My girlfriend said he'slike her dream guy.What are direct things thatI can do to be like that?"That's awful. I'm so sorry.Your girlfriend should never say that.You are her dream guy.Don't listen to that."Direct things that Ican do to be like that"First of all, don't be like Noah Flynn.I wouldn't want to belike that in real life.Be like Jacob Elordi?Don't do that either.Hey, be yourself, man.Submit.Reddit. "Did the show make Nate too evil?I just finished the showand I was wondering,does anyone else think they made Natetoo much of a villain?"I don't think that theymade Nate too evil, no.I think he has the perfect balance ofterrible things happening to him,and he reacts accordingly tothe things that are happeningin his life.Obviously, he doesn't havemuch of a moral conscience,but I think his evil actionsare justified by sort of whathappens to him.And I don't really thinkhe's a villain either."Love or hate Nate as acharacter, Jacob Elordi'sperformance during hismeltdown scene with his dadwas phenomenal acting.""I wonder how many timesthey shot it. Super unluckyif he hurt himself on thefirst and only take they did."Eric and I did that scene over 10 timesfrom different angles,but we were really luckybecause it kind of started in a,in a place where we didn't really knowwhat it was or what the scenewas going to be. Andthen by the end of it,we exhausted ourselves andphysically exerted ourselvesand mentally exerted ourselves.And it ended up in theplace that it, that it was.So it kind of needed to be a lot of takes,but that seemed to work, I think.I'm super proud of the whole show.I'm just super happy to, you know,to be a part of it becauseeveryone to me in that showI think is just phenomenal.So it's kind of like,pinch yourself all the timewhen you sit back and yourealize that you get to be a partof the same show as them.YouTube. "How tall is he?"I used to be so sensitive about my heightbecause when I first started acting,literally everybody wouldtell me that I'd never workbecause they wouldn't,wouldn't be able to, like,partner me with people and theywouldn't lift the camera up.So I basically got told thatI was too tall to be an actor.So to all of those people... nice.So yeah, I was supernervous about telling peoplemy height, so I used to try topass as like 6' 2" or 6' 3",but I'm actually 6' 5".So online, there's all different kinds of,of numbers because- I'vejust sold myself out here.Just because I didn't wantanyone to- 'cause peoplehear 6' 5" and they go, like,"You're a giant",but if I stand next tosomeone who's 6' 3",the difference is like, tiny.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Emmanuel Acho Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram



On this episode of Actually Me, retired NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Quora, Instagram, Wikipedia and Twitter. Why does his.. Credit: GQ Duration: 13:45 Published 2 days ago Taylor Zakhar Perez Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter



On this episode of Actually Me, 'The Kissing Booth 2' star Taylor Zakhar Perez goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Reddit, IMDb, Quora, Instagram and Twitter... Credit: GQ Duration: 10:45 Published 5 days ago Miguel Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Wikipedia



Presented by Dell XPS | On this episode of Actually Me, Miguel goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Twitter, Quora and Wikipedia. When is going to come out with a.. Credit: GQ Duration: 01:09 Published 6 days ago

