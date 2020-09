From the 20-something women of "Insecure" to the Muslim -American star of "Ramy," Sunday's Emmy line-up is an unprecedented showcase for people of color.

They are among more than 100 men detained in a Kangaroo Point hotel after they were evacuated from Nauru and Papua New Guinea for medical reasons.

Seven former civil servants have moved the Supreme Court to become parties to a pending plea seeking stay of telecast of Sudarshan TV's 'Bindas Bol' programme on..

Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News Diana Rigg, the Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress who vaulted to international fame in the 1960s with her performance as the seductive spy Emma Peel on 'The Avengers.'

Emmys presenters include Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union and more Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union and America Ferrera to Present at Emmys.

Simon QP Not so white Emmys: a blip, or real progress on diversity? https://t.co/Zfh3Kpgehs Don't get this - showcase of peo… https://t.co/JNZzepyz2w 4 hours ago