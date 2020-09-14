His unbiased role in Parliament strengthens democracy: PM Modi on new RS Dy Chairman

Global  
 

Harivansh Singh had been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him by saying, "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares.

He has earned this respect.

His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy." "After becoming an MP, Harivanshi ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful.

The journalist inside him has stayed alive," said PM Modi.


