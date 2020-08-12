12 opposition parties moved no-confidence motion against RS Dy Chairman: Ahmed Patel

BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi. Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoisted the national flag at Congress party's headquarters on Independence Day. Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal were also present. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
Congress MLAs who stayed at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer sung songs on-board a bus on August 12. They are enroute to airport and will return to Jaipur. Yesterday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot also arrived in Jaipur after interacting with top Congress leaders in Delhi. Pilot along with MLAs supporting him attended a meeting with a three-member committee comprising of Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and senior party leader Ahmed Patel to address the issues raised by him and other Rajasthan legislators from his camp. The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi lashed out at opposition for creating ruckus over passing of two crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha. He accused them of murdering the democracy and insulting people's mandate. Joshi said, "Opposition murdered democracy. We condemn this. This is an insult to people's mandate. Congress and TMC think they are the 'Badshahs'. The ruling party and the government will not budge to this."
Farmer of Moradabad and Gorakhpur are optimistic about the agriculture bills. UP framers said these bills will give them new opportunities. In Madhya Pradesh also farmers accepted the reform. Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on September 20 said that the Central government is rushing with the agricultural bills and alleged that it did not even consult any farmers association on the issue. "They are bringing bills related to agricultural sectors on which over 60 per cent population of the country depend upon, but it appears that there is a compulsion that the ruling party does not want a debate or discussion on these Bills. They are only rushing through these bills. You have not even consulted any farmers association. You have not discussed even with RSS'S Majdoor Kisan Sangh," Yadav said during a discussion on two agriculture Bills in the Rajya Sabha. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TKS Elangovan also opposed the bill and said that the bills on agriculture sector reform will turn farmers into slaves. "Farmers who contribute at least 20 per cent to the total GDP of the country, will be turned into slaves by this bill. This bill will not help farmers. It will kill the farmers and make them a commodity," Elangovan said in the Rajya Sabha.
Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven states on the Covid-19 situation. Catch up with the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:13Published
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be included as a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA). She was answering a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated PMGKRA for migrant labourers who came back to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This scheme was introduced on June 20 this year and will be effective for 125 days. The minister said 116 districts spread across six states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are benefiting from this scheme. The selection of the districts was made on the basis of the return of at least 25,000 migrant labourers to the concerned districts by May 30. After the launch of PMGKRA, there were demands from Tripura and Chhattisgarh to include more districts but it was not entertained. In the case of West Bengal, there was no data shared by the state government then how could the districts of the state be included in the scheme," said Sitharaman.
BJP president of Kerala, K Surendran on September 20 said that the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a "very dirty" communal politics in the gold smuggling case and he is trying to cover up the smuggling case. He said, "CM Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a very dirty communal politics in the gold smuggling case. He said y'day that Holy Quran and sentiments of minority (Muslims) are the main issues in Kerala. He is trying to cover up the smuggling case with Holy Quran."
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03Published
Tweets about this
DENNIS KURIAN INC RT @RangDeTiranga: Breaking News:-
Opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh.
Congress, RJD,… 2 hours ago
Zoya Breaking News:-
Opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh.
Congress,… https://t.co/HtmdGRek3s 2 hours ago