12 opposition parties moved no-confidence motion against RS Dy Chairman: Ahmed Patel

Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Ahmed Patel attacked BJP-led Modi government saying that farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy.

"This day will go down in history as 'black day'.

The way these bills have been passed goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy.

12 opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman," said Patel.