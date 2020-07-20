How to Determine If You're Self-Employed Video Credit: TurboTax - Duration: 00:40s - Published 52 seconds ago How to Determine If You're Self-Employed How do you determine if you're considered self-employed? If you're being paid in cash or through a payment app for your products or services - and your income isn't being taxed automatically, even if it's not your main source of income - then you're probably considered self-employed in the eyes of the IRS. Learn how to determine if you receive self-employment income and what that means for your taxes in this TurboTax Support video. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend If you're doing things like selling products, driving for a rideshare company, or working as a freelancer and you're being paid for your products or services in cash or through a payment app -- and the income isn't being taxed even if it's not your main source of income -- then you're probably considered self-employed. This means you'll have to report it when you file your return. Just tell us about the kind of jobs you do and we'll walk you through entering your income and guide you through deductions that can reduce your tax bill. For more answers to your questions visit turbotax.com/support





