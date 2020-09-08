Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

These Regions Will Pay You To Visit Them

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:29s - Published
These Regions Will Pay You To Visit Them

These Regions Will Pay You To Visit Them

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated Canada's tourism industry so now some agency's are hoping credits and rebates will encourage people to travel again.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Canada: "I'll Have The B.C. VQA, Sub-GI Certified Pinot" — Promoting B.C. Wines Through Legal Recognition Of Our Unique Wine Regions - MLT Aikins LLP

Wine drinkers around the world are familiar with the famous wine regions of France such as Bordeaux,...
Mondaq - Published

As information flows through brain's heirarchy, higher regions use higher frequency waves

To produce your thoughts and actions, your brain processes information in a hierarchy of regions...
Science Daily - Published

OpenEEW Formed to Expedite Earthquake Warning Systems

OpenEEW Formed to Expedite Earthquake Warning Systems A new coalition is building a low-cost solution to save lives in earthquake-threatened regions,...
MacNewsWorld - Published


Tweets about this

Abhishekf1

Abhishek @LikeTheCoal As long as our politicians from both these parties blindly obey orders from delhi this will continue.… https://t.co/cv3ep2D540 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong-Un Visits ‘Socialist Fairyland’ Village [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Visits ‘Socialist Fairyland’ Village

Kim Jong-un has praised North Korea’s military for rebuilding a typhoon-hit village “as a socialist fairyland”. The Supreme Leader was visiting an area in the south of the country, which has..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:38Published
Wine Country Grape Growers Fear Significant Damage From Wildfire Smoke [Video]

Wine Country Grape Growers Fear Significant Damage From Wildfire Smoke

Smoke and ash from the wildfires permeate every corner of the Bay Area. This is also home to one of the most renowned wine regions in the world and that’s presenting a tough choice for grape growers...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published
Kind British boxer, 33, feeds stray dogs going hungry during the pandemic in Thailand [Video]

Kind British boxer, 33, feeds stray dogs going hungry during the pandemic in Thailand

A British boxer has been feeding stray dogs in Thailand after the Covid-19 restrictions have left them hungry. Michael Long, 33, buys 20kg of dog food each week which the then gives to the pooches..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:28Published