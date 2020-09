Marcellus Wiley: Don't bet against the Clippers just yet, Kawhi has been in this situation before | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers can successfully finish off the Denver Nuggets in Game 7.

Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes it's too early to start cutting the Clippers short.