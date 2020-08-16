Scare Me Movie Trailer - Aya Cash, Josh Ruben

Scare Me Movie - Official Trailer [HD] - A Shudder Original - Plot synopsis: During a power outage, two strangers tell scary stories.

The more Fred and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life in the dark of a Catskills cabin.

The horrors of reality manifest when Fred confronts his ultimate fear: Fanny may be the better storyteller.

Directed by Josh Ruben starring Aya Cash, Josh Ruben, Chris Redd, Rebecca Drysdale release date October 1, 2020 (on Shudder)