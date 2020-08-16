Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scare Me Movie Trailer - Aya Cash, Josh Ruben

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Scare Me Movie Trailer - Aya Cash, Josh Ruben

Scare Me Movie Trailer - Aya Cash, Josh Ruben

Scare Me Movie - Official Trailer [HD] - A Shudder Original - Plot synopsis: During a power outage, two strangers tell scary stories.

The more Fred and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life in the dark of a Catskills cabin.

The horrors of reality manifest when Fred confronts his ultimate fear: Fanny may be the better storyteller.

Directed by Josh Ruben starring Aya Cash, Josh Ruben, Chris Redd, Rebecca Drysdale release date October 1, 2020 (on Shudder)


You Might Like


Tweets about this

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net “Scare Me” Official Trailer — Darkly Comic Cabin-in-the-Woods Horror Movie From Josh Ruben with Aya Cash and Chris… https://t.co/FAH5M3rU4o 4 days ago

TheRealMrJ_

The Real Mr. J ‘Scare Me’ Trailer: Storytime from a Cabin in the Woods! [Video] Easily one of my favorite films of the year is Jo… https://t.co/irDbrTCMLu 5 days ago

movietvtechgeek

Movie TV Tech Geeks Latest: Aya Cash and Josh Ruben Tell Scary Stories in Trailer for Horror Comedy ‘Scare Me’ https://t.co/5FB6MEPW1O… https://t.co/rur1WH0UPG 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

SCARE ME movie [Video]

SCARE ME movie

SCARE ME movie trailer - Plot synopsis: During a power outage, two strangers tell scary stories.The more Fred and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life in the dark of a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:02Published