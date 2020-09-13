Global  
 

‘Show compassion for us also’: Kangana Ranaut’s response to Jaya Bachchan

Hours after actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan lashed out at Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ comment in the Rajya Sabha, now the Queen actor has hit back.

Kangana Ranaut in a tweet questioned the Samajwadi Party MP and questioned if she would have said the same thing if her daughter & son had faced the situations that she did.

Kangana also added that merely providing employment is not enough and added that she has compiled a full list of reforms she want from the central government for workers and junior artists.

Jaya Bachchan had alleged there was a conspiracy to defame the film industry and said that those who had made a name for themselves in the industry are calling it a gutter.

She had said that Bollywood provides employment to about 5 lakh people on a daily basis and had always extended a helping hand when the government needed it.

She had also lashed out at BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had spoken against drug use in the film industry during his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Samajwadi Party MP lashed out at Kangana Ranaut & BJP MP Ravi Kishan for portraying the industry in bad light in their recent comments. The actor turned politician said that those who have made a name for themselves by working in the industry are now calling it a ‘gutter’. She said that it is not fair to tarnish the name of the entire industry due to a few. Bachchan said that the industry has always stepped up and helped the government in all possible ways and alleged that such statements are being made to divert the attention of the public from the state of the economy and unemployment. ‘The entertainment industry in our country provides direct employment every day to five lakh people and indirect employment to five million people. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level, in order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flogged by social media and the government's non-support,’ Bachchan said. Watch the video for all the details.

Kangana Ranaut, who arrived in Mumbai on September 9th, has now left for her hometown in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The actor slammed the Maharashtra government in a tweet before leaving Mumbai. She alleged that she was terrorised and had been subjected to abuse and threat and added that her PoK analogy was bang on. She further said that protectors had turned destroyers and were working to dismantle democracy. The actor and the Maharashtra government have been involved in a fierce war of words. The war also took a legal turn when BMC razed a part of the actor’s office which it alleged had been built without approval, while the actor said that this was purely an act of vengeance for her criticism of the Shiv Sena. The row had started when the actor said that she did not feel secure in Mumbai anymore and compared the city to PoK. She had also targeted the Mumbai police, saying that she was more scared of the city police than the movie mafia. Watch the full video for all the details.

Jaya Bachchan slams Ravi Kishan over attempt to 'tarnish' image of industry

 Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday stated..
413 earthquakes recorded from Mar 1 to Sept 8 in India: Govt

 The NSN is maintained by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) to detect and locate earthquakes in and around the country, the ministry said in response to a..
Monsoon Session: 'Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support', says Praful Patel [Video]

Monsoon Session: 'Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support', says Praful Patel

While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Praful Patel spoke on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020. He said, "4-5% people board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15%, we would need a huge increase in number of airports and aircraft." "Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support," NCP MP added.

‘AAI now Airport Authority of Adani’, says Congress; BJP defends privatization [Video]

‘AAI now Airport Authority of Adani’, says Congress; BJP defends privatization

Congress lashed out at the Modi government in the Rajya Sabha over its plans to privatise airports in the country. Congress MP KC Venugopal hit out at the Centre over the airport privatisation drive in which 6 airports have been handed out to the Adani Group. He alleged that norms were twisted to favour the group and said that this is nothing but a scam in the garb of the PPP model. He alleged that the government is spreading the red carpet for monopolization of airports. ‘Adani group has won bids to operate and develop 6 airports. There's clear violation of norms in giving airports to a single private entity. The government ignored advice of some of its own ministries and departments. Changes in the norms were enabled for Adani Group to win all 6 bids,’ Venugopal said. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao hit back at Venugopal and said that the Modi government wants the aviation sector to be accessible, safe and affordable for all sections and not just the rich. He added that the aviation sector had grown tremendously under the Modi government and added that India has the fastest growing aviation sector in the world. Watch the full video for all the details.

India Against Corruption movement, AAP propped by RSS-BJP to bring down UPA govt: Rahul Gandhi

 Rahul Gandhi cited AAP founder member and civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan's reported claim that the movement was to a large extent supported and propped by..
'Unaffected by deaths': Rahul attacks govt on 'no data on migrant labourers' deaths'

 Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar told the Lok Sabha on Monday that the government does not have data on the number of migrants who died or were injured..
Amazon Alexa’s next celebrity voice belongs to Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan

Amazon is adding its next high-profile celebrity voice option for its Alexa digital assistant, this time an..
Kangana's matter has ended for Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Kangana's matter has ended for Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 13 reacted on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut row and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's statement on her. He said that Kangana's topic has ended for the party and we have stopped talking on her. "We've stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue. But we're taking note of everything and every action which precipitates, in this matter. We'll understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state", said Raut.

