‘Show compassion for us also’: Kangana Ranaut’s response to Jaya Bachchan

Samajwadi Party MP lashed out at Kangana Ranaut & BJP MP Ravi Kishan for portraying the industry in bad light in their recent comments. The actor turned politician said that those who have made a name for themselves by working in the industry are now calling it a ‘gutter’. She said that it is not fair to tarnish the name of the entire industry due to a few. Bachchan said that the industry has always stepped up and helped the government in all possible ways and alleged that such statements are being made to divert the attention of the public from the state of the economy and unemployment. ‘The entertainment industry in our country provides direct employment every day to five lakh people and indirect employment to five million people. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level, in order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flogged by social media and the government's non-support,’ Bachchan said. Watch the video for all the details.
Kangana Ranaut, who arrived in Mumbai on September 9th, has now left for her hometown in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The actor slammed the Maharashtra government in a tweet before leaving Mumbai. She alleged that she was terrorised and had been subjected to abuse and threat and added that her PoK analogy was bang on. She further said that protectors had turned destroyers and were working to dismantle democracy. The actor and the Maharashtra government have been involved in a fierce war of words. The war also took a legal turn when BMC razed a part of the actor’s office which it alleged had been built without approval, while the actor said that this was purely an act of vengeance for her criticism of the Shiv Sena. The row had started when the actor said that she did not feel secure in Mumbai anymore and compared the city to PoK. She had also targeted the Mumbai police, saying that she was more scared of the city police than the movie mafia. Watch the full video for all the details.
While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Praful Patel spoke on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020. He said, "4-5% people board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15%, we would need a huge increase in number of airports and aircraft." "Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support," NCP MP added.
Congress lashed out at the Modi government in the Rajya Sabha over its plans to privatise airports in the country. Congress MP KC Venugopal hit out at the Centre over the airport privatisation drive in which 6 airports have been handed out to the Adani Group. He alleged that norms were twisted to favour the group and said that this is nothing but a scam in the garb of the PPP model. He alleged that the government is spreading the red carpet for monopolization of airports. ‘Adani group has won bids to operate and develop 6 airports. There's clear violation of norms in giving airports to a single private entity. The government ignored advice of some of its own ministries and departments. Changes in the norms were enabled for Adani Group to win all 6 bids,’ Venugopal said. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao hit back at Venugopal and said that the Modi government wants the aviation sector to be accessible, safe and affordable for all sections and not just the rich. He added that the aviation sector had grown tremendously under the Modi government and added that India has the fastest growing aviation sector in the world. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 13 reacted on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut row and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's statement on her. He said that Kangana's topic has ended for the party and we have stopped talking on her. "We've stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue. But we're taking note of everything and every action which precipitates, in this matter. We'll understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state", said Raut.