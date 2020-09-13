‘Show compassion for us also’: Kangana Ranaut’s response to Jaya Bachchan

Hours after actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan lashed out at Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ comment in the Rajya Sabha, now the Queen actor has hit back.

Kangana Ranaut in a tweet questioned the Samajwadi Party MP and questioned if she would have said the same thing if her daughter & son had faced the situations that she did.

Kangana also added that merely providing employment is not enough and added that she has compiled a full list of reforms she want from the central government for workers and junior artists.

Jaya Bachchan had alleged there was a conspiracy to defame the film industry and said that those who had made a name for themselves in the industry are calling it a gutter.

She had said that Bollywood provides employment to about 5 lakh people on a daily basis and had always extended a helping hand when the government needed it.

She had also lashed out at BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had spoken against drug use in the film industry during his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday.

