Patel encourages public to report Covid rule breakers

While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Praful Patel spoke on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020. He said, "4-5% people board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15%, we would need a huge increase in number of airports and aircraft." "Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support," NCP MP added.
Priti Patel has said the government will ‘stand true’ to their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement. The Home Secretary added that it’s right to ‘protect the integrity of the UK’. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Asked if two families of four stopping for a chat on the way to the parkconstituted “mingling”, Home Secretary Priti Patel told BBC Radio 4’s Todayprogramme: “It is mingling". Any social gathering of more than six people inEngland is against the law, with people facing fines of up to £3,200 if theydo not abide by the new measure, which applies to both indoor and outdoorsettings.
Home Secretary Priti Patel gives the keynote speech at the PoliceSuperintendents' Association annual conference. Ms Patel has referred toExtinction Rebellion (XR) activists as “so-called eco-crusaders turnedcriminals”. She said she refuses to allow the “guerrilla tactics” and“anarchy” of the climate protesters on to the streets of the UK.
