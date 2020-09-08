Patel encourages public to report Covid rule breakers

Priti Patel has encouraged members of the public to report Covid-19 rule breakers as the ‘rule of six’ restrictions begin.

People in England can no longer meet in groups of more than six people in or outside their homes.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn