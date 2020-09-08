Global  
 

Patel encourages public to report Covid rule breakers

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Priti Patel has encouraged members of the public to report Covid-19 rule breakers as the ‘rule of six’ restrictions begin.

People in England can no longer meet in groups of more than six people in or outside their homes.

Report by Browna.

