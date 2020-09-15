Scientists find a possibility of life on Venus, traces of phosphine gas found | Oneindia News

Possibility of life on any planet other than earth has always intrigued the scientists, finally some observations suggest that the possibility can't be ruled out just yet.

Astronomers announced on Monday that traces of a rare molecule known as phosphine have been found in the heavily acidic atmosphere of Venus.

The researchers are not claiming life has been detected on the second planet from the sun.

But the observations suggest at least the possibility of microbial activity in the upper layers of Venus' atmosphere, well away from the planet's inhospitable surface.