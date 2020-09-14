Possible Signs of Life Discovered on Venus, Scientists Announce
The findings were published by astronomers in two papers in the journal 'Nature Astronomy' on Monday.
Phosphine Gas Discovered In Atmosphere Of Venus Could Hint At Extraterrestrial LifeKiet Do talks to researchers about new paper suggesting gas found on Venus might suggest existence of life (9-14-2020)
Life On Venus? MIT Astronomers Help Make Surprising Discovery In Planet’s CloudsAstronomers from MIT and other universities have found a potential sign of life high in the atmosphere of neighboring Venus.
Life on Venus? Astronomers spot phosphine, a hint of life in planet's cloudsAstronomers spot the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life, in Venus' clouds.