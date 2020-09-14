Phosphine Gas Discovered In Atmosphere Of Venus Could Hint At Extraterrestrial Life

Global  
 

Kiet Do talks to researchers about new paper suggesting gas found on Venus might suggest existence of life (9-14-2020)


Venus: Astronomers find signs of life in 'ground-breaking' discovery

Scientists have revealed that the discovery of phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus could possibly...
Astronomers found a gas in Venus' clouds that could signal alien life

Scientists discovered trace amounts of phosphine gas in clouds on Venus. On Earth, this gas is...
Scientists discover possible sign of life on planet Venus

Astronomers have discovered a gas in the atmosphere of Venus that is only produced by microbes and...
Life on Venus? Astronomers spot phosphine, a hint of life in planet's clouds [Video]

Life on Venus? Astronomers spot phosphine, a hint of life in planet's clouds

Astronomers spot the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life, in Venus' clouds.

Detection of phosphine in Venus’s clouds ‘indicates potential for life’ [Video]

Detection of phosphine in Venus’s clouds ‘indicates potential for life’

The discovery of phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus could possibly indicatesigns of life on the planet, scientists have said. The gas has been detectedin the atmosphere of Venus, suggesting the..

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus [Video]

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Scientists say they've detected in the harshly acidic clouds of Venus a gas called phosphine that indicates microbes may inhabit Earth's inhospitable neighbor, a tantalizing sign of potential life..

