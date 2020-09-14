Phosphine Gas Discovered In Atmosphere Of Venus Could Hint At Extraterrestrial Life Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:15s - Published 5 minutes ago Phosphine Gas Discovered In Atmosphere Of Venus Could Hint At Extraterrestrial Life Kiet Do talks to researchers about new paper suggesting gas found on Venus might suggest existence of life (9-14-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this cesar RT @IGN: Researchers have discovered phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus, and according to astrophysicist Aaron White, this is “the mo… 2 minutes ago Maggy Ç RT @JimBridenstine: Life on Venus? The discovery of phosphine, a byproduct of anaerobic biology, is the most significant development yet in… 3 minutes ago Maryam RT @vaneylenv: What do we know? Astronomers discovered #phosphine (PH3) in the atmosphere of #Venus. This was done using the @eao_jcmt tel… 5 minutes ago Adam Dempsey "Astronomers have discovered a gas [phosphine] in the atmosphere of #Venus that is only produced by microbes and in… https://t.co/VnbNQaU1Wt 11 minutes ago AstronomyAustralia Congratulations to the international team of astronomers behind the discovery of #phosphine in the atmosphere of Ve… https://t.co/AifuMMTywy 14 minutes ago