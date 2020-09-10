Global  
 

TikTok Reaches Deal With Oracle Instead of Microsoft

TikTok Reaches Deal With Oracle Instead of Microsoft
According to NBC News, Oracle confirmed the new deal on Monday.

YouTube’s answer to TikTok is coming to India soon

 Ever since the app got banned in India, there has been a mad rush to create TikTok clones to plug the gap left by the hugely popular Chinese app. Instagram..
WorldNews

TikTok: YouTube launches rival to be tested in India

 India was TikTok's largest overseas market before the social media app was banned there in June.
BBC News

Hundreds of people turned out for an anti-mask protest in Utah. It's being mocked as 'a straight parody' on social media.

 The demonstration gained national attention after a news report from Salt Lake City TV station KTVX-TV was shared on Twitter and TikTok this week.
USATODAY.com

TikTok’s deal with Oracle is a bet that Trump will cave on concerns over China

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On the eve of the deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok, there was much movement and little certainty. The..
The Verge

Coronavirus: Bill Gates says rich countries must help make vaccine accessible to all

 The Microsoft co-founder says rich countries should do more and addresses conspiracy theories about himself.
BBC News

ByteDance not to sell TikTok’s US operations

 BYTEDANCE will not sell TikTok’s U.S. operations to Microsoft or Oracle, nor will the company give the source code to any U.S. buyers, CGTN reported yesterday,..
WorldNews

Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft in Trump-urged bid

 The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as its American tech partner. Managing Director at Wedbush Securities Dan Ives said the deal will allow the..
USATODAY.com

Sen. Hawley calls for US to reject Oracle’s TikTok deal

 Photo by Leigh Vogel for The Verge

Sen. Josh Hawley is publicly calling on the Treasury Department to reject Oracle’s proposed partnership with..
The Verge

TikTok to team up with Oracle as Microsoft loses acquisition race

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) said it has lost out in the race to buy TikTok, with reports that...
Oracle beats Microsoft’s bid for TikTok

Oracle beats Microsoft’s bid for TikTok Oracle has now reportedly taken over Microsoft as favorites to buy short video app TikTok’s US...
Q&A: What does a deal between TikTok and Oracle mean?

HONG KONG (AP) — TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as a new...
Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor [Video]

Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor

Oracle's decision to team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States is 'one of the weirder things' that has happened in a very long time, Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital..

TikTok Looks to Oracle to Keep U.S. Operations Alive [Video]

TikTok Looks to Oracle to Keep U.S. Operations Alive

The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the American tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S., according to a person familiar with the deal..

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline - report [Video]

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline - report

ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks, Bloomberg reported on Thursday...

