TikTok Reaches Deal With Oracle Instead of Microsoft
According to NBC News, Oracle confirmed the new deal on Monday.
ByteDance not to sell TikTok’s US operations BYTEDANCE will not sell TikTok’s U.S. operations to Microsoft or Oracle, nor will the company give the source code to any U.S. buyers, CGTN reported yesterday,..
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) said it has lost out in the race to buy TikTok, with reports that...
Oracle has now reportedly taken over Microsoft as favorites to buy short video app TikTok’s US...
HONG KONG (AP) — TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as a new...
Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor Oracle's decision to team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States is 'one of the weirder things' that has happened in a very long time, Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 06:36 Published 15 hours ago
TikTok Looks to Oracle to Keep U.S. Operations Alive The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the American tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S., according to a person familiar with the deal.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 05:59 Published 16 hours ago
ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline - report ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks, Bloomberg reported on Thursday... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published 5 days ago