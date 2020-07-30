Global  
 

Former MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for sexual assaults on younger women

Former MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for sexual assaults on younger women

Former MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for sexual assaults on younger women

Former Dover MP and “sexual predator” Charlie Elphicke has been jailed for twoyears for sexually assaulting two women, about a decade apart.

The disgraced49-year-old father of two showed no emotion as judge Mrs Justice Whipplesentenced him to an immediate prison term for three counts of sexual assault,following a month-long trial which heard trained lawyer Elphicke lied topolice, senior Tories, and his wife.


