Former MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for sexual assaults on younger women

Former Dover MP and “sexual predator” Charlie Elphicke has been jailed for twoyears for sexually assaulting two women, about a decade apart.
The disgraced49-year-old father of two showed no emotion as judge Mrs Justice Whipplesentenced him to an immediate prison term for three counts of sexual assault,following a month-long trial which heard trained lawyer Elphicke lied topolice, senior Tories, and his wife.
Married former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the “very realpossibility” of jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting two women innear-identical circumstances. The jury at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the49-year-old’s claims his accusers were lying, instead believing victims whogave tearful evidence during a three-and-a-half week trial. Elphicke, a formerlawyer who admitted lying to police, his wife and party bosses when theallegations were first put to him, was MP for Dover between 2010 and 2019.Judge Mrs Justice Whipple released Elphicke on bail to be sentenced inSeptember.
