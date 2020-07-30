Former MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for sexual assaults on younger women

Former Dover MP and “sexual predator” Charlie Elphicke has been jailed for twoyears for sexually assaulting two women, about a decade apart.

The disgraced49-year-old father of two showed no emotion as judge Mrs Justice Whipplesentenced him to an immediate prison term for three counts of sexual assault,following a month-long trial which heard trained lawyer Elphicke lied topolice, senior Tories, and his wife.