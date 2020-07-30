Global  
 

Elphicke sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault

Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke has been sentenced to two-years in prison after being convicted for the sexual assault of three women.

Elphicke arrived at Southwark Crown Court today for his sentencing.

Report by Browna.

