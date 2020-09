Space View Shows Massive Amount of Smoke Created by West Coast Wildfires

Satellite imagery of the Western United States, taken by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows the incredible amount of smoke create by the recent wild fires in the area.

The National Interagency Fire Center says there are 102 large wildfires and so far, more than 4 million acres have burned.

Credit to 'NOAA'.