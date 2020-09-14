Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reporter Update: Coronavirus Testing Site Opens In McKeesport

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Reporter Update: Coronavirus Testing Site Opens In McKeesport

Reporter Update: Coronavirus Testing Site Opens In McKeesport

KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from McKeesport where the new coronavirus testing site it opening.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hs_reporter

Hot Springs Report RT @SDDOH: Our daily #SouthDakota #COVID19 testing update has been posted. There are 163 new positive cases to report. Explore our data das… 18 hours ago

hs_reporter

Hot Springs Report RT @SDDOH: Our daily #SouthDakota #COVID19 testing update has been posted. There are 283 new positive cases to report. Explore our data das… 4 days ago

hs_reporter

Hot Springs Report RT @SDDOH: Our daily #SouthDakota #COVID19 testing update has been posted. There are 263 new positive cases to report. Explore our data das… 5 days ago

hs_reporter

Hot Springs Report RT @SDDOH: Our daily #SouthDakota #COVID19 testing update has been posted. There are 169 new positive cases to report. Explore our data das… 6 days ago

hs_reporter

Hot Springs Report RT @SDDOH: Our daily #SouthDakota #COVID19 testing update has been posted. There are 105 new positive cases to report. Explore our data das… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Free Coronavirus Testing Site In McKeesport Set To Open [Video]

Free Coronavirus Testing Site In McKeesport Set To Open

The site will be the first of its kind in Western Pennsylvania, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:39Published
New Coronavirus Testing Site Set To Open In McKeesport [Video]

New Coronavirus Testing Site Set To Open In McKeesport

KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from McKeesport where a new coronavirus testing site is getting set to open to the public.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:36Published
Reporter Update: New Coronavirus Testing Site Opening In McKeesport [Video]

Reporter Update: New Coronavirus Testing Site Opening In McKeesport

KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from McKeesport where a new coronavirus testing site is set to open to the public.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:41Published