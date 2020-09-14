Reporter Update: Coronavirus Testing Site Opens In McKeesport
KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from McKeesport where the new coronavirus testing site it opening.
Free Coronavirus Testing Site In McKeesport Set To OpenThe site will be the first of its kind in Western Pennsylvania, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
