Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog

Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog

Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as “constructive” talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results.

Problems are centred on the UK Government’s Lighthouse Labnetwork – which includes a facility in Glasgow – and the First Minister said“too many” tests for the virus are not being processed quickly enough.

Withtesting of care home staff going through these labs – and amid suggestionssome workers are waiting between five and seven days for results – Ms Sturgeonrevealed consideration is being given to the NHS handling of these.


