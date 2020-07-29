Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog

Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as “constructive” talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results.
Problems are centred on the UK Government’s Lighthouse Labnetwork – which includes a facility in Glasgow – and the First Minister said“too many” tests for the virus are not being processed quickly enough.
Withtesting of care home staff going through these labs – and amid suggestionssome workers are waiting between five and seven days for results – Ms Sturgeonrevealed consideration is being given to the NHS handling of these.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has “serious concern”with the “backlog of test results” for Covid-19. Speaking at the ScottishGovernment’s coronavirus briefing, she said she had raised her fears with theUK Government.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon describes the new Internal Market Bill as an "abomination".
'Long Covid' sufferer Jade Townsend says her life has changed aged just 22.Leading scientist Dr Rachel Evans explains what thousands of people areexperiencing, and Matt Hancock makes a statement about the novel condition inthe Commons. Up to 60,000 people in the UK are suffering with debilitatinglong-term side effects months after contracting the virus, according to theCovid Symptom Study app. Co-leading scientist for the post-hospitalisationCovid-19 study, Dr Evans, says people suffering from long Covid areexperiencing breathlessness, fatigue, and neurological problems months aftertheir initial infection. Miss Townsend says she has been unable to work as anursery practitioner since falling ill with the virus in mid-March due todebilitating fatigue which has persisted since, along with other symptoms. TheHealth Secretary says the effects of long Covid do not have 'strongcorrelations' with the severity of the initial infection.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has challenged his government counterpart Matt Hancock on the government's coronavirus policy for school year groups.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new restrictions will not be kept inplace “for any longer than we have to”. Discussing the new “rule of six”, hetold MPs: “As the chief medical officer said yesterday, we must learn from therecent experience of countries like Belgium who successfully put in placethese measures to combat a similar rise in infections.”
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he “cannot rule out” that othercountries could be included under the UK’s quarantine measures. Mr Shapps madethe comment to reporters as he returned to the UK having cut short a familyholiday to Spain. It follows the UK Government’s decision to requiretravellers from the country to isolate for 14 days on their return to the UKfollowing a rise in Covid-19 cases.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced restrictions on visiting households in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire following an increase in coronavirus cases in the west of Scotland.
Nicola Sturgeon said she is “consumed with sadness” and anger at the death ofMercy Baguma, who was found dead next to her starving baby in a Glasgow flat,as a UK Government minister refused to answer questions on the matter. TheUgandan woman’s body was discovered by police in Govan on Saturday and theScottish First Minister has now called for a complete reform of the UK’s“deeply inhumane” asylum system. The Positive Action in Housing (PAIH) charitysaid Ms Baguma’s one-year-old son was “found crying beside his mother’s body,weakened from several days of starvation”.
Suspected Covid-19 patients with acute medical needs and people in care homeswill be prioritised under plans to ration coronavirus tests, Health SecretaryMatt Hancock told MPs. NHS leaders have called for health workers and patientsto be given priority amid signs the testing system is failing to meet demand.
NHS hospitals are cancelling operations and turning away patients whilst more than 30 schools across the country have closed, or told at least one year group to go home amid a deepening crisis over coronavirus testing