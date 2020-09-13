'He spoke truth': Ramdas Athawale backs Ravi Kishan on Jaya Bachchan's remark

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 15 reacted on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's speech in which she slammed BJP RS MP and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan. Backing Kishan, he said that he highlighted drug issue by his knowledge and experience in the film industry. Athawale asserted on Bachchan's 'conspiracy to defame film industry' remark and said that this is not an issue to defame film industry and what Ravi Kishan has said most of the celebrities do drug abuse and should be stopped. "It's not the matter to defame film industry, Ravi Kishan has raised issue to perfecting the industry," he said. Recently, Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a 'gutter'. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame."
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan responded to veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s remarks. Kishan said, “"I expected Jaya-ji to support me. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry.” He added, “I will raise my voice for the future of the youth. There is a drug business in the industry worth thousands of crores.”Earlier, at Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them. "I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame," she said. Watch the full video for more.
Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma, who was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on September 09, reiterated his message for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the latter should resign if cannot run the state government. Madan Sharma said, "I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra." Earlier RLP Chief Ramdas Athawale met ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma at his residence.
Hours after actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan lashed out at Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ comment in the Rajya Sabha, now the Queen actor has hit back. Kangana Ranaut in a tweet questioned the Samajwadi Party MP and questioned if she would have said the same thing if her daughter & son had faced the situations that she did. Kangana also added that merely providing employment is not enough and added that she has compiled a full list of reforms she want from the central government for workers and junior artists. Jaya Bachchan had alleged there was a conspiracy to defame the film industry and said that those who had made a name for themselves in the industry are calling it a gutter. She had said that Bollywood provides employment to about 5 lakh people on a daily basis and had always extended a helping hand when the government needed it. She had also lashed out at BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had spoken against drug use in the film industry during his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had showed her disagreement over Ravi Kishan's statements in Rajya Sabha session on September 15. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Jaya Bachchan's stand in the Rajya Sabha said, "Some people are bad-mouthing film industry. It's not only the industry but also our culture-tradition that is being defamed. They say there is a drug racket. Is it not in politics or any other sector? It is the responsibility of government and people to stop it." He further said, "Industry is receiving a bad reputation due to few people. The industry provides jobs to 5 lakh people, if some people are trying to finish this off, then they should be stopped."
Samajwadi Party MP lashed out at Kangana Ranaut & BJP MP Ravi Kishan for portraying the industry in bad light in their recent comments. The actor turned politician said that those who have made a name for themselves by working in the industry are now calling it a ‘gutter’. She said that it is not fair to tarnish the name of the entire industry due to a few. Bachchan said that the industry has always stepped up and helped the government in all possible ways and alleged that such statements are being made to divert the attention of the public from the state of the economy and unemployment. ‘The entertainment industry in our country provides direct employment every day to five lakh people and indirect employment to five million people. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level, in order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flogged by social media and the government's non-support,’ Bachchan said. Watch the video for all the details.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extensive plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday. The BJP has started a week-long cleanliness and plantation drive across nation. BJP National President JP Nadda launched the 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan on Monday. He launched the campaign at Chhaprauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar. The campaign will take place from September 14 to 20. Throughout the week, party workers will take up social welfare activities as part of the campaign. Activities will also include awareness drives on a host of issues. The 'service week' will have plasma drives and blood donation camps. Surat civic body are planting 70,000 saplings across city to celebrate PM's birthday. Several associations and business groups have joined the initiative. As per a release, BJP will also organise 70 webinars to highlight PM's work and life. PM Modi will turn 70 on September 17, 2020.
