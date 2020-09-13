'He spoke truth': Ramdas Athawale backs Ravi Kishan on Jaya Bachchan's remark

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech.

In her speech, Bachchan had slammed BJP MP and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan.

Athawale said that Kishan highlighted the drug issue from his experience in the film industry.

Backing Kishan, Athawale added that the BJP MP just said the truth.

"Ravi Kishan highlighted drug issue from his experience in film industry.

To save the industry we need to make it drug free.

What Jaya Bachchan said is also not incorrect.

However, the matter is not about defaming the film industry.

Not all, but many people in Bollywood take drugs.

Ravi Kishan just raised the issue and said this should be stopped.

Rhea Chakraborty, a few others have also been arrested by NCB.

Ravi Kishan just spoke the truth," the union minister said.