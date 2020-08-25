Global  
 

Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate

Scientific American was founded in 1845 and is one of the oldest continuously published magazines in the country.

Throughout its 175-year history, it has never endorsed a US presidential candidate.

Until now.

The publication's editors announced Tuesday that the magazine was endorsing Democratic candidate Joe Biden for US president.

However, it's not because they think the former vice president is exceptional.

Rather, it's because they intensely dislike President Donald J.

Trump.

CNN reports Scientific American takes particular issue with Trump's stance on climate change and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people -- because he rejects evidence and science.

Editors, Scientific American magazine The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic.


